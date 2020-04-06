|
|
Terrence Lee Hamner, age 72, of Bremen, Ohio, formerly of Logan, passed away April 4, 2020 at his residence.
Terrence was born Oct. 12, 1947 in Columbus, Ohio to Harry C. Hamner and Catherine Young.
He retired after 32 years from Goodyear in Logan; member of the Moose Lodge in Logan; was an avid baseball and softball player
Surviving are his wife of 11 years, Elena Hamner; daughter, Kim Hamner of California; son, Rich (Karla Heft) Lines of Bremen; daughter, Jennifer (Gary) Handschumacher of Lancaster; sisters, Cheryl Smith of San Antonio, Texas, Kathy (Doug) Huston of Logan; grandchildren, Amber Berry, Jeremy Fussell, Austin Lines, Whitney Evans, Jordan Handschumacher, Brooklyn Handschumacher; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Terrence was preceded in death by his father, Harry C. Hamner; mother, Catherine Dupler; his son, Terrence Lee Hamner Jr. (T.J.); brother, Lawrence Hamner; sister, Darlene Beckle.
Private graveside service will be held Wednesday morning at Knollwood Cemetery, Logan, Ohio with Pastor Kermit Welty officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to FAIRHOPE Hospice 282 Sells Road Lancaster, Ohio 43130 or to the Salvation Army's Samaritan Center 228 Hubert Ave. Lancaster, Ohio 43130.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in Logan Daily News on Apr. 7, 2020