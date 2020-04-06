Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Terrence Hamner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terrence L. Hamner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Terrence L. Hamner Obituary
Terrence Lee Hamner, age 72, of Bremen, Ohio, formerly of Logan, passed away April 4, 2020 at his residence.
Terrence was born Oct. 12, 1947 in Columbus, Ohio to Harry C. Hamner and Catherine Young.
He retired after 32 years from Goodyear in Logan; member of the Moose Lodge in Logan; was an avid baseball and softball player
Surviving are his wife of 11 years, Elena Hamner; daughter, Kim Hamner of California; son, Rich (Karla Heft) Lines of Bremen; daughter, Jennifer (Gary) Handschumacher of Lancaster; sisters, Cheryl Smith of San Antonio, Texas, Kathy (Doug) Huston of Logan; grandchildren, Amber Berry, Jeremy Fussell, Austin Lines, Whitney Evans, Jordan Handschumacher, Brooklyn Handschumacher; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Terrence was preceded in death by his father, Harry C. Hamner; mother, Catherine Dupler; his son, Terrence Lee Hamner Jr. (T.J.); brother, Lawrence Hamner; sister, Darlene Beckle.
Private graveside service will be held Wednesday morning at Knollwood Cemetery, Logan, Ohio with Pastor Kermit Welty officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to FAIRHOPE Hospice 282 Sells Road Lancaster, Ohio 43130 or to the Salvation Army's Samaritan Center 228 Hubert Ave. Lancaster, Ohio 43130. 
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in Logan Daily News on Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -