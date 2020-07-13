1/
Terry Kitchen
Terry "T.L." Kitchen, age 77, of Columbus, passed away July 8th, 2020 at Riverside Hospital.
He was born to the late Emmet and Almeda Curry Kitchen on July 9th, 1943 in Lancaster.
He retired from the US Army where he was an administrator assistant and obtained the rank of Major at the Pentagon. He wrote regulations for the 100-hour war in Kuwait. T.L. was a member of the Masons, Shrine, Scottish Rite, Southeast Shrine, Eastern Star, a past commander of the Legion of Honor and Flying Nobles, board of director and past president of Olive Dale. T.L. will be greatly missed by all.
He is survived by his three children, Tina (Malek) Alrousan, Lucinda (David Dufner) Kitchen, and Terri Holly (Bill) Love; grandchildren, Noah Harrington, Jacob Ewing, Madison, Braxton, and Peyton Love, and Gavin Daugherty; four-legged friends, Daisy, Sadie and several feline friends; and a grateful thanks to caregiver and special friend, Tia Bailey.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Valerie Kitchen; grandson, Ashton Kitchen; and brother, Ben Kitchen.
A funeral service will take place on Friday at 10 a.m. at the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home, 405 N. Columbus St., Lancaster.
Burial will follow the service at Maple Grove Cemetery where the Lancaster Veteran's Burial Detail will have a committal service.
Family and friends may call from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
July 11, 2020
Terry was our neighbor, a Veteran, and an animal lover. We will miss him.
Judy and Ron
Neighbor
July 11, 2020
Tina and family,
I pray God helps you through this time of grief. God bless!
Chris Mace
Friend
