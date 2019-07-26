|
|
Terry Lee Ringhiser, age 70, of Hide-A-Way Hills, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the Pickering House in Lancaster, Ohio.
Born Jan. 7, 1949 in Columbus, Ohio, he was the son of the late Don Edward and Marvine Miller (Norris) Ringhiser.
Terry was an evangelist, gospel singer, teacher, and coal miner. He was a graduate of West High School in Columbus. Terry received his bachelor's degree from the University of Rio Grande and also attended Marshall University. He loved to hike the Hocking Hills and now he is happy with Jesus.
Terry is survived by his loving wife, Martha Sue (Voris) Ringhiser; children, Julie (Rob) Davis of Logan, Ohio, Rachel (Jeff) Cook of Logan, Ohio, Chelsea (Josh) Benson of Lancaster, and Larry Ringhiser; six grandchildren, Hannah Davis, Alyssa and Mady Cook, Garrett and Shelby Benson, and Isaac Ringhiser; one sister, Mary (Dan) Near of Gahanna, Ohio; aunts, Nellie Stanley and Viola Snyder; niece, Danielle McGrew; and nephew, Justin Near.
Besides his parents, Terry was preceded in death by wife, Emilie Ringhiser; and close cousin, Bill Ringhiser.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Redeemer Lutheran Church at 1400 Concordia Drive, Lancaster, Ohio 43130 with Pastor John Davidson officiating.
Burial will follow in St. John Lutheran Cemetery, Laurel Township, Hocking County, Ohio.
Calling hours will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church.
Arrangements by Roberts Funeral Home - Logan, Ohio.
Letters of condolence may be left at robertsfuneralhomelogan.com
Published in Logan Daily News on July 27, 2019