Thelma Anne Adair, age 98, of Logan, Ohio, passed away March 1, 2020 at Hocking Valley Community Hospital, Logan, Ohio.
Thelma was born Dec. 15, 1921 in Hocking County, Ohio to William Lehman and Gladys Strawn Lehman.
She was a member of the former Immanuel United Methodist Church in Logan; and many more organizations, too many to list.
Surviving is her son, Alan (Rose) Adair Jr.; grandsons, Troy (Anna) Adair ,Brad (Sandy) Adair, Joe (Tosha) Gardner; granddaughters, Tracey Lezaic, Sunni Leigh Sparks; great-grandchildren, Thomas Adair, Paige Adair, Evan Adair, Jacob Lezaic, Isaac Lezaic, Joseph Gardner, Sage Gardner, Wyatt Gardner.
Thelma was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Alan E. Adair Sr.; daughters, Dianna L. Sparks, Connie (Joe) Gardner; sister, Mary (Leslie) Barber; brothers, William (Dell) Lehman, Earl L. Lehman and James L. (Wilma) Lehman; grandsons, Mark A. Adair, Wesley W. Sparks; great-grandson Zachary Adair.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday March 5, 2020 at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio with Mark Barrell officiating.
Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Logan, Ohio.
Calling hours will be observed on Thursday 12-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family suggests donations be made in Thelma's memory to the Hocking Hills Welcome Center 13178 state Route 664 S. Logan, Ohio 43138 or to the .
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in Logan Daily News on Mar. 3, 2020