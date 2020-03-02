Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
204 West Main Street
Logan, OH 43138
( 740) 385-3535
Resources
More Obituaries for Thelma Adair
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thelma A. Adair

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thelma A. Adair Obituary
Thelma Anne Adair, age 98, of Logan, Ohio, passed away March 1, 2020 at Hocking Valley Community Hospital, Logan, Ohio.
Thelma was born Dec. 15, 1921 in Hocking County, Ohio to William Lehman and Gladys Strawn Lehman.
She was a member of the former Immanuel United Methodist Church in Logan; and many more organizations, too many to list.
Surviving is her son, Alan (Rose) Adair Jr.; grandsons, Troy (Anna) Adair ,Brad (Sandy) Adair, Joe (Tosha) Gardner; granddaughters, Tracey Lezaic, Sunni Leigh Sparks; great-grandchildren, Thomas Adair, Paige Adair, Evan Adair, Jacob Lezaic, Isaac Lezaic, Joseph Gardner, Sage Gardner, Wyatt Gardner.
Thelma was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Alan E. Adair Sr.; daughters, Dianna L. Sparks, Connie (Joe) Gardner; sister, Mary (Leslie) Barber; brothers, William (Dell) Lehman, Earl L. Lehman and James L. (Wilma) Lehman; grandsons, Mark A. Adair, Wesley W. Sparks; great-grandson Zachary Adair. 
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday March 5, 2020 at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio with Mark Barrell officiating.
Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Logan, Ohio.
Calling hours will be observed on Thursday 12-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family suggests donations be made in Thelma's memory to the Hocking Hills Welcome Center 13178 state Route 664 S. Logan, Ohio 43138 or to the .
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in Logan Daily News on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thelma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -