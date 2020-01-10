Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wellman Funeral Home Inc
16451 State Route 56
Laurelville, OH 43135
(740) 332-1711
Resources
More Obituaries for Thelma Elkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thelma Elkins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thelma Elkins Obituary
Thelma Elkins, 86, of Laurelville, passed away on Jan. 10, 2020.
She was born on Oct. 31, 1933 in Vinton County to Clinton and Elva (Thompson) Riddle.
Thelma was a retired cook from Logan Elm schools. She enjoyed spending time with family and enjoyed rides in the car.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Elkins; children, Vicky, Billie, Millie, Ricky and Jerry; great-great-granddaughter, River Mae VanCuren; son-in-law, David VanCuren; and by siblings, Harry, Owen, Dale, Billie, Donnie, Bobby, Dollie Marie and Ronnie.
Thelma is survived by her children, June VanCuren, Diane (Brent) Ebert and Ronny Elkins; grandchildren, David "Davy" VanCuren, Kevin (Jessica) VanCuren, Tiffany (Eric) Platt, Travis (Jill) Ebert and Sarah and Jessica Elkins; great-grandchildren, Cord, Hayden, Calla, Braxton, Addison, Carson, Wesley, Easton, Troy and Christian; siblings, Ivan (Nancy) Riddle and Donna Belle Killman; and by several nieces and nephews, including special nephew, Doyle Riddle.
Graveside service will be held on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Green Summit Cemetery.
Friends may call at the Wellman Funeral Home, Laurelville, on Sunday from 1-3 p.m.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Logan Daily News on Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thelma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -