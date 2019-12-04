Home

Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
204 West Main Street
Logan, OH 43138
( 740) 385-3535
Thomas E. Redd

Thomas E. Redd Obituary
Thomas Eugene Redd, age 77, of Logan, Ohio, passed away Dec. 4, 2019 at his residence.
Tom was born May 19, 1942 in Webb Summitt to Robert Eugene Redd and Clara Mae (Myers) Redd.
He was a graduate of Starr-Washington High School; served in The US Navy; member of the Union Furnace United Methodist Church; attended Trinity United Methodist Church; retired after 33 years from General Electric in Logan; served on Logan City Council for six years; and enjoyed helping people, fishing, hunting, shooting trap, and traveling.
Surviving are his beloved wife, of 54 1/2 years, Madelyn Carol (Shull) Redd; sons, James Eugene Redd of Indianapolis, Indiana, and David Charles Redd of Logan; grandson, Bo Thomas Redd of Indianapolis, Indiana; sister Karolyn (George) Lackey of Cadillac, Michigan; and and sisters-in-law, Garnet (Lloyd) Zimmerman of Logan, and Janet Shull of Logan.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be held at 12 noon , Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio with the Rev. Dr. Randy Hardman officiating.
Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Logan.
Calling hours will be observed 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, and 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.
The family suggest donations may be made to FAIRHOPE Hospice in Tom's name.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in Logan Daily News on Dec. 5, 2019
