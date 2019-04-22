Thomas E. Steenrod, 72, of Carbon Hill, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Thomas Memorial Hospital in South Charleston, West Virginia.

He was born in Logan, Ohio, April 5, 1947, son of the late John S. and Helen Cook Steenrod. He was married to Rebecca Hartman Steenrod, who survives.

Tom was formerly the Athens County Treasurer and Executive Director of the County Treasurers Association of Ohio and the current fiscal officer for Ward Township in Hocking County. He was formerly the Nelsonville City Safety Director, Fire Chief and President of Nelsonville City Council. He also served on the Athens County Board of United Seniors and the Athens County Board of MRDD.

Tom was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving on the U.S.S. Joseph P. Kennedy, Jr.; He was a member and trustee of the Nelsonville Elks Lodge BPOE #543, member of the Murray City American Legion and the Nelsonville V.F.W.

In addition to his wife, Becky, he is survived by his children, Jamie (John) Davis of Grove City, Doug (Lynda) Steenrod of Michigan, Thomas E. (Robert Cline) Steenrod, Jr. of New Marshfield, Sarah (Richard) TomÃ© of Buchtel, Greg (Veronica) Steenrod of Albany, Scott (Sarah) Steenrod of Columbus, Chrissy (Scott) Oliver of New Marshfield, Trev (Darcie) Oliver of Carbon Hill, and Troy (Kari) Oliver of Nelsonville; 31 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren; brothers, Robert (Kathy) Steenrod of Athens, Richard Steenrod of Sugar Grove; aunt, Lucille Steenrod; mother-in-law, Marqueeta Hartman; father-in-law, Ray Hartman; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Patrik Aaron Davis; brother, Dale Steenrod; grandparents, Mom and Pop Cook.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville with Pastor Dave Shoemaker officiating.

Interment will be at Carbon Hill Cemetery, where military graveside services will be conducted by the Combined Color Guard Unit.

Friends may call Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home where an ELKS service will be conducted at 7:30 p.m.

The family suggests anyone wishing to make donations in memory of Thomas E. Steenrod please make them to the Nelsonville Food Cupboard, 421 Chestnut St., Nelsonville, Ohio 45764.

Published in Logan Daily News on Apr. 23, 2019