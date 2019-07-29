|
|
Thomas F. Davis Jr., 92, of Logan, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019 at his residence.
He was born July 19, 1927 in Youngstown, Ohio, son of the late Thomas F. and Grace Erb Davis Sr. Tom was married to the late Jo Ann Case Davis.
He was a retired Fire Chief at McDonnel Douglas in Columbus, and was a WWII Army Veteran. Tom was a member of West Gate Lodge #623 in Columbus and Mingo Lodge #171 F&AM in Logan, West Gate Chapter #129, Mt. Vernon Commandry #1, Venus Chapter #76 OES, Aladdin Temple Shrine, Hocking Hills Shrine Club, Logan Moose Lodge, American Legion #78, AMVETS #1776, a life member of the NRA, NMIRA, the Kentucky Colonials and the Eagles in Hebron.
Tom is survived by his daughter, Teri (Robert) Hartwell of Hilliard; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and good friend, Grizz Adams of Logan.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Sandy Davis; and stepson, Robert L. Engle.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date at the American Legion in Logan.
Arrangements are by Cardaras Funeral Home, 183 E. Second St., Logan.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of Thomas F. Davis Jr., to FAIRHOPE Hospice, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130.
Please sign his online guestbook at www.cardaras.com
Published in Logan Daily News on July 30, 2019