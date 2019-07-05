|
|
Thomas F. Hettinger, 70, of South Bloomingville, died July 4, 2019 at Fairfield Medical Center.
He was born on Sept. 6, 1948 in Adelphi, the son of Willard and Goldie (Willard) Hettinger.
Preceded in death by parents; wife, Martha (McNichols) Hettinger; and brother, Vernon.
Survived by loving companion, Brenda Collins; children, Twila (Karl) Likens, Leon and Ralph Hettinger; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; siblings, Jim Hettinger and Lou Ann Thompson.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Tuesday July 9, 2019 at the Wellman Funeral Home, Laurelville.
Burial in Green Summit.
Friends call 4-8 p.m. Monday.
Published in Logan Daily News on July 6, 2019