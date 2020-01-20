|
|
Tracy Jean McMahon, age 56, of Logan, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at Hocking Valley Community Hospital in Logan.
Born July 12, 1963 in Logan, she was the daughter of the late Merl John and Marilyn Louise (Mowery) Bell Sr.
Tracy was a sales representative for LeHigh Outfitters (Rocky Boots) in Nelsonville, Ohio. She loved to cook, bake, and work in her garden. Tracy was also an avid dog lover, having three of her own in Bear, Fergi, and Kodie. She enjoyed watching and conversing about Ohio State Buckeyes and Pittsburgh Steelers games with her family and cherished the time she spent with her loved ones.
Tracy is survived by her loving husband, John Christopher "Chris" McMahon; three brothers, Merl J. Bell Jr. of Logan, Carl E. Bell of Lancaster, Ohio, and Richard W. Bell of Granville, Ohio; four sisters, Cynthia (Ronald) Brimner of Valrico, Florida, Marilou B. (Donald E.) Kuhn of Logan, Julie A. (Denise) Bell of Pleasantville, Ohio, and Rebecca S. (Kathy King) Bell of Logan; and her nieces and nephews, Hudson, Meghan, Lance, Heidi, Dani, Tiffani, Bo, Kaleigh, Ian, Bram, Seth, Halle, and Ryne; along with 27 grand-nieces and nephews whom she adored.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 at Roberts Funeral Home- Logan with Pastor Stephen Hubbard officiating.
Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery- Logan.
Friends may call Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. and Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, Tracy's family suggests donations in her name may be made to Friends of the Shelter Dogs- P.O. Box 576, Athens, Ohio 45701 or Marty's Miles, (checks payable to Keynes Drive Recreation Complex) to Chamber of Commerce- 96 West Hunter Street, Logan, Ohio 43138.
Letters of condolence may be left at www.robertsfuneralhomelogan.com
Published in Logan Daily News on Jan. 21, 2020