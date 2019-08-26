|
Velma Mae Friley Hamilton, age 98, resident of Logan, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Aug. 25, 2019 surrounded by family at the Pickering House.
Velma is survived by her daughters, Marilyn (Mike) Stevens, Connie Kline, and Cathy Mohler; son-in-law, Don Cozad; sisters, Ruby Blackston, Jennie Cook, Shirley Proctor; grandchildren, Todd (Jackie) Cozad, Tamii (Robert) Coakley, Lorie Downour, Dusty (Amanda) Downour, Jamie Kuhn, Angel (Ray) McLaughlin, Guy Mohler II, Noelle Tipton, and Nikki Kessler; step-granddaughter, Jennifer (Charlie) Nelson; 23 great-grandchildren; 13 great-great-grandchildren; and along with many more loving family members.
Velma was born on April 23, 1921 in Webb Summit, Ohio. She was a Gold Star Mother; loved bowling and continued to bowl up until her 98th birthday. Her favorite past times included gardening, crocheting, and cooking homemade meals and desserts, specializing in her famous rolls. She was a homemaker and loved to spend time with family and friends.
She was the daughter of the late Ruben David and Gladys Aurand Friley; and preceded in death by her husband, Mark Hamilton; daughter, Judy Cozad; son, Jim Hamilton, who was a purple heart recipient (Vietnam) KIA; siblings, Gerald Friley, Helen Coakley, Mary Bauman, Dorothy Wyckoff, Naomi Ruth Friley, Henry Paul Friley and Arthur Friley; grandson, Troy Cozad; great-granddaughter, Jessica Coakley; great-great-grandson, Grady Cozad; sons-in-law, Guy Mohler I, Jerry Lee Hickman Jr., and Rick Kuhn; and along with many other friends and family.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio with Pastor Andy Good officiating.
Burial will be in Fairview Mausoleum, Rockbridge, Ohio.
Calling hours will be observed 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019 at the funeral home.
Published in Logan Daily News on Aug. 27, 2019