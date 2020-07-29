Vernon W. Barrell passed away on July 28, 2020, after a brief illness.

Vernon was surrounded by his wife, Sue, of 63 years, and his five children. Vernon was a faithful and loving servant of Jesus and no doubt was welcomed into Heaven with open arms.

Vernon was born in Zanesville, Ohio to Vernon W. and Mary Barrell on Oct. 8, 1935. After graduating from Zanesville High School, Vernon attended Kentucky Christian College where he received a bachelor's degree in ministry. He was also a member of the KCC men's basketball team and loved telling the story of his team getting beat down by the Kentucky Wildcats. He later attended KCC and obtained his Master Degree. Vernon began his calling in the ministry in 1955 serving congregations in Byesville, Ohio, Enon Valley, Pennsylvania, and finishing his ministry in Logan, Ohio at the First Church of Christ where he was still a devoted member.

Vernon also spent many years selling real estate and serving as a substitute teacher; a job he loved as his love of children, calling them potato chips and telling his numerous jokes was the perfect fit for him and substitute teaching. While in Pennsylvania, Vernon served as a fifth grade teacher. He also started and ran the Noah's Ark Daycare at the First Church of Christ for many years. Vernon was a 16-year member of the Logan-Hocking Board of Education and served on the Tri-County Joint Vocational School Board as well as the Muskingum Valley Educational Service Center Board.

Vernon is survived by five children; Verna (Brad) Hansel, Mark (Christy) Barrell, Michael (Trina) Barrell, David (Teresa) Barrell and Mary (Mark) Yanko. Vernon is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren. He and Sue also served as foster parents for multiple years. He is also survived by two siblings, Larry (Anne C.) Barrell and Marla (Vernon) Kimble.

He was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Krista Barrell; and siblings, Bonnie Denny, Joanne Krause and Sandra Ross.

Vernon was a loving man ready to give a hug at any minute. He considered all kids his grandkids and never met a stranger. He loved going to Bob Evans each morning and loved his time spent with the staff. When you met Vernon, you knew he loved Christ and loved people. He also loved to tell endless jokes and considered everyone a friend. More than anything, he loved time spent with family and each of his children and grandchildren knew that they were special to him. Vernon will be deeply missed by his family.

Due to Covid restrictions and the continued health of the community as well as the large size of Vernon's family, a private family funeralsService will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 at First Church of Christ in Logan, Ohio with Pastor David Tingler officiating.

Burial will be held at a later date in Oak Grove Cemetery, Logan, Ohio.

Friends may call Friday, July 31, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Roberts Funeral Home - Logan, Ohio.







