|
|
Victor J. Breckenridge, 66, of Logan, Ohio, passed away April 17, 2019.
Victor was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Eve Steward Breckenridge and father, Paul Fredrick Breckenridge.
Leaving behind the love of his life, Karen Breckenridge; one son, Ryam (Kristin) Breckenridge; grandchildren, Skylar, Ava, and Mya; stepchildren, Dawn (David) Barringer, Melonie (Ryan) Graham and David Nesbitt; and step-grandchildren, Lauren, Layne, Nova Clair Shepart, and Max and Wren.
There will be a graveside service at Pine Grove Cemetery, at the intersection of state Route 374 and Big Pine Road, at 1 p.m., May 4, 2019, with Iris Conrad officiating.
Arrangements are by Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in Logan Daily News on Apr. 23, 2019