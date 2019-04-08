Virginia M. Sparks, 86, of Logan, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Crestview Manor Nursing Home in Lancaster.

She was born Nov. 21, 1932 in Athens County, Ohio, daughter of the late Paul D. and Helen Brown Elliott. Virginia was the widow of the late Herbert "Gene" Eugene Sparks Sr.

She retired from National City Bank after 34½ years of service, was a Charter Member of the Hocking Hills Church of Christ and had a dual membership with Frostproof Christian Church.

Virginia is survived by her grandchildren, Kira (Zack) Sparks Brewer, Chris Cline, Carrie (Paul) Funk and Gene Cline; five great grandchildren and sisters, Mary Ognibene of Cleveland, Colleen Wilkinson of Cleveland and Cathy Paglio of Pawley Island, South Carolina.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Robert Cline; stepson, Herbert Sparks Jr.; brother, Paul David Elliott Jr., and sister, Patricia Staufer.

Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Friday, April 12, 2019 in the Hocking Hills Church of Christ, 28290 Chieftain Dr., Logan, with Kelly Zirkle officiating. Interment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Logan.

Friends may call at the Cardaras Funeral Home, 183 E. Second St., Logan, on Thursday, from 5-7 p.m. and on Friday, one hour prior to the services at the Hocking Hills Church of Christ.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of Virginia Sparks to the Ohio Valley Christian Assembly, P.O. Box 548, Pomeroy, Ohio 45769.

Published in Logan Daily News on Apr. 9, 2019