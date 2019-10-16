|
|
Walter Elwood Stiverson Jr., 76, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side, on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 at his home in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina.
He was born on April 30, 1943 in Erie, Pennsylvania, to the late Walter Elwood Stiverson Sr., and Zerna (Lackey) Stiverson.
A well-educated and generous man, Walter loved sharing the gift of learning. He was a proud teacher from South Webster, Ohio, and will be missed for his enthusiasm and connection with his students. Following his well-deserved retirement from the school system, Walter became an avid golfer and relished time spent with his family.
Left to cherish Walter's memory are his beloved wife, Mrs. Carol L. (Burton) Stiverson of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina; brother, Chris (Kathy) Stiverson of Logan, Ohio; sister, Mary Baker of Canal Winchester, Ohio; sons, Jeffrey W. (Heather) Stiverson of Columbus Ohio, Brett E. Stiverson, of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, and Scott M. Stiverson, of Laurel, Montana; grandchildren, Daniel, Micah, Taylor and Emily Stiverson; and great-granddaughter, Kya Collins.
A celebration of Walter's life will be held privately at a later date.
At the request of the family, please consider memorial contributions in lieu of flowers to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829 Arlington, Virginia 22215 or at www.diabetes.org.
Published in Logan Daily News on Oct. 17, 2019