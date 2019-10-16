Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
843-651-1440
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Stiverson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter E. Stiverson Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter E. Stiverson Jr. Obituary
Walter Elwood Stiverson Jr., 76, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side, on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 at his home in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina.
He was born on April 30, 1943 in Erie, Pennsylvania, to the late Walter Elwood Stiverson Sr., and Zerna (Lackey) Stiverson.
A well-educated and generous man, Walter loved sharing the gift of learning. He was a proud teacher from South Webster, Ohio, and will be missed for his enthusiasm and connection with his students. Following his well-deserved retirement from the school system, Walter became an avid golfer and relished time spent with his family.
Left to cherish Walter's memory are his beloved wife, Mrs. Carol L. (Burton) Stiverson of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina; brother, Chris (Kathy) Stiverson of Logan, Ohio; sister, Mary Baker of Canal Winchester, Ohio; sons, Jeffrey W. (Heather) Stiverson of Columbus Ohio, Brett E. Stiverson, of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, and Scott M. Stiverson, of Laurel, Montana; grandchildren, Daniel, Micah, Taylor and Emily Stiverson; and great-granddaughter, Kya Collins.
A celebration of Walter's life will be held privately at a later date.
At the request of the family, please consider memorial contributions in lieu of flowers to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829 Arlington, Virginia 22215 or at www.diabetes.org. Or to the at
To view these details online visit the funeral home website at, www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet, (843-651-1440) is e assisting the family.
Published in Logan Daily News on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Burroughs Funeral Home
Download Now