Walter Francis "Wally" Saving, age 92, of Logan, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 at the Pickering House in Lancaster, Ohio.
Born Dec. 21, 1926 in Columbus, Ohio, he was the son of the late John Walter and Margaret Josephine (McGuire) Saving.
Wally was a 1944 graduate of Logan High School. He then graduated Ohio University with a business degree. Wally served as a pharmacist mate in the U.S. Navy during both World War II and the Korean Conflict. He was former co-owner and operator of Saving Hardware in Logan, Ohio. Wally was a member of St. John Catholic Church in Logan, and a former member of St. Michael Catholic Church in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. He was a member of the Ohio Hardware Association board, a dedicated participant for numerous years with the Logan's famed Christmas Lights Project; and a former member of the Logan Rotary Club. Wally greatly enjoyed the game of golf as well as traveling.
Wally is survived by daughter, Susan Marie (Stanton) "Balu" Terry of Bremen, Ohio; two grandchildren, Allen F. Terry and William F. Terry both of Bremen; and two sisters-in-law, Marjorie Saving of Logan, and Janet Saving of Piscataway, New Jersey.
Besides his parents, Wally was preceded in death by his first wife, Pansy Mae (Hugli) Saving (1993); his second wife, Nancy Saving (2019); one son, Robert A. "Robbie" Saving; and two brothers, John J. Saving and Robert J. Saving.
A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 at St. John Catholic Church in Logan, Ohio with Father Stephen L. Krile and Deacon Donald A. Robers officiating.
A private burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Friends may call Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Roberts Funeral Home - Logan, Ohio with a Christian Vigil service beginning at 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions may be made in Wally's memory to The Pickering House, 212 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130 or Kind Hands for Paws, P.O. Box 452, Zanesville, Ohio 43702.
Wally's family would also like to thank Primrose Retirement Community, the 5th floor staff of Fairfield Medical Center, FAIRHOPE Hospice, and the many friends who supported Susan.
Published in Logan Daily News on Nov. 19, 2019