Wanda Devore
1927 - 2020
Wanda Devore, age 93, of Logan, Ohio, passed away Oct. 12, 2020 at her residence.
Wanda was born Jan. 28, 1927 in Lancaster, Ohio to John Devore and Rosa Devore. She was a member of the former Fellowship United Methodist Church; and retired from Goodyear of Logan.
Surviving are her sister, Belle Devore; and several nephews.
Wanda was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Harvey, Albert, Herman, Chester, Walter, and John Henry; sisters, Annalaura and Mary Stickdorn.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio. Burial will be in Fellowship Cemetery, Logan.
Calling hours will be observed from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 16, at the funeral home.
LETTERS OF CONDOLENCE MAY BE SENT TO THE FAMILY AT THIS WEBSITE: www.brownfuneralservice.net



Published in Logan Daily News from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
OCT
17
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
204 West Main Street
Logan, OH 43138
( 740) 385-3535
