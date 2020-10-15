Wanda Devore, age 93, of Logan, Ohio, passed away Oct. 12, 2020 at her residence.
Wanda was born Jan. 28, 1927 in Lancaster, Ohio to John Devore and Rosa Devore. She was a member of the former Fellowship United Methodist Church; and retired from Goodyear of Logan.
Surviving are her sister, Belle Devore; and several nephews.
Wanda was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Harvey, Albert, Herman, Chester, Walter, and John Henry; sisters, Annalaura and Mary Stickdorn.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio. Burial will be in Fellowship Cemetery, Logan.
Calling hours will be observed from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 16, at the funeral home.
