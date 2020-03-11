|
|
Wanda Lee Anderson, age 88, of Logan, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Hocking Valley Community Hospital in Logan, Ohio.
Born Aug. 18, 1931 in Starr Township, Hocking County, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Landin Hascue and Cora Bell (Pickett) Bentley.
Wanda retired from Goodyear after having served 30 years.
Wanda is survived by three sons, James Keith (Debbie) Anderson of Logan, Michael Allen Anderson and Chris Lee Anderson, both of New Straitsville, Ohio; four grandchildren, Jamie (Chaz) Proctor of Logan, Justin Anderson of Logan, Miranda Anderson of Sevierville, Tennessee, and Billy (Melissa) Gaskill of Lancaster, Ohio; five great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Besides her parents, Wanda was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Keith Anderson (1994); four sisters; and two brothers.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Roberts Funeral Home - Logan, Ohio with the Rev. Mark E. Barrell officiating.
Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, Logan, Ohio.
Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020 or from 10 a.m. until time of service on Saturday.
Letters of condolence may be left at robertsfuneralhomelogan.com
Published in Logan Daily News on Mar. 12, 2020