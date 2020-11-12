1/
Wanda Williams
1940 - 2020
Wanda Mae Williams, age 80, of Logan, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 at Logan Care and Rehabilitation Center.
Born September 12, 1940 in Lancaster, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late William Howard and Gladys Marie (Barnes) Lindsey.
Wanda was a homemaker.
Wanda is survived by three children, Nikeena Marie Williams of Logan, John Russell (Patricia) Williams of McArthur, Ohio, and Dawn Leslie (David) Putman of New Plymouth, Ohio; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; one brother, Charles Lindsey of Lancaster, Ohio; and one sister, Joyce (Carl) Gibson of Lecanto, Fla.
Besides her parents, Wanda was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Allen Williams (2017); and two sons, Thomas Eugene Williams and Gary Allen Williams; seven brothers, Harvey, Billy, Glen, Bob, Ruff, Roy, and Larry Lindsey; and two sisters, Frances Lindsey and Suzanne Walker.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. today, Nov. 12, at Bethany Cemetery in Perry Township, Hocking County, Ohio with Reverend Charles E. Fidler officiating.
Arrangements are by Roberts Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio.
Letters of condolence may be left at robertsfuneralhomelogan.com



Published in Logan Daily News from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Bethany Cemetery
