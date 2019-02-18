Wayne A. Azbell, 83, of Rockbridge passed away on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 at his residence.

He was born on Sept. 14, 1935 in Hocking County, to the late Emmett and Ethel Ruby (Wright) Azbell.

Wayne owned and operated Azbell Brooms and worked for Essex Wire for 26 years. Wayne will be remembered for his devoted faith to the Lord.

Wayne is survived by children, Evelyn (Aaron Proctor) Sturms, Sandra (David) Seifert, Nancy Azbell, Randy (Brenda) Azbell, Michael Azbell, Wayne Azbell Jr., James (Teresa) Azbell, Daniel (Candy) Azbell, Emmet Azbell; daughter-in-law Sheila Azbell; 21 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; sister, Helen Williams; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 44 years, Opal C. (Webb) Azbell; and son, Larry Azbell Sr.; brother, Leroy Azbell; and many half-brothers and sisters.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at the Sheridan Funeral Home.

Interment will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens.

Visitation will be on Thursday, Feb. 21 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Published in Logan Daily News on Feb. 19, 2019