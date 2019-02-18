Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-4633
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Azbell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne A. Azbell


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Wayne A. Azbell Obituary
Wayne A. Azbell, 83, of Rockbridge passed away on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 at his residence.
He was born on Sept. 14, 1935 in Hocking County, to the late Emmett and Ethel Ruby (Wright) Azbell.
Wayne owned and operated Azbell Brooms and worked for Essex Wire for 26 years. Wayne will be remembered for his devoted faith to the Lord.
Wayne is survived by children, Evelyn (Aaron Proctor) Sturms, Sandra (David) Seifert, Nancy Azbell, Randy (Brenda) Azbell, Michael Azbell, Wayne Azbell Jr., James (Teresa) Azbell, Daniel (Candy) Azbell, Emmet Azbell; daughter-in-law Sheila Azbell; 21 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; sister, Helen Williams; many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 44 years, Opal C. (Webb) Azbell; and son, Larry Azbell Sr.; brother, Leroy Azbell; and many half-brothers and sisters.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at the Sheridan Funeral Home.
Interment will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens.
Visitation will be on Thursday, Feb. 21 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in Logan Daily News on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
Download Now