Wayne Lee Guess Jr., age 57, of Logan, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at The Pickering House in Lancaster, Ohio.

Born Dec. 4, 1961 in Nelsonville, Ohio, he was the son of Lavona Irene (Stump) Blankenship of Logan, and the late Wayne Lee Guess Sr.

Wayne was a 1979 graduate of Logan High School and a veteran of the U.S. Army. He worked as a pipeline operator for Miller Pipeline. Wayne was also a member of Logan Eagles #2168.

Besides his mother, Wayne is survived by one daughter, Serenity Guess of Logan; two sons, Wayne Lee Guess III and Cody Guess, both of Logan; several grandchildren; and two sisters, Regina A. (George E.) Conrad of Logan, and Debra S. (Richard) Gray of Chilhowie of Virginia.

Besides his father, Wayne was proceeded in death by his step-father, James Blankenship.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Roberts Funeral Home - Logan, Ohio with the Rev. Betty J. Brooks officiating.

Friends may call Thursday from 5-8 p.m. at Roberts Funeral Home.

Burial will follow in Knollwood Cemetery, Falls Township, Hocking County, Ohio, where a military service will be conducted by the Hocking County Honor Guard.

Letters of condolence may be left at robertsfuneralhomelogan.com Published in Logan Daily News on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary