Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE 19940
302-846-2525
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Delmarva Evangelistic Church
408 Gordy Road
Salisbury, MD
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Delmarva Evangelistic Church
408 Gordy Road
Salisbury, MD
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
1:00 PM
Delmarva Evangelistic Church
408 Gordy Road
Salisbury, MD
Wendall J. Brunk

Wendall J. Brunk Obituary
Wendall J. Brunk, age 67, of Delmar, Maryland, went home to Heaven on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, after suffering a massive heart attack.
He was born Nov. 13, 1952, in Lima, Ohio, to the late Norman Henry and Clara Irene (Hartman) Brunk.
He was a member of Salisbury Mennonite Church.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Janet Ruth (Yoder) Brunk; children, Regina Gascho (Eugene), of Resaca, Georgia, Nadine Amstutz (Leroy), of Hope, Indiana, James Brunk (Sandra), of Salisbury, Maryland, Suzanne Reinford (Brian), of Chaffee, New York, Rachelle Diaz (Reds), of Salisbury, Maryland, Darya Kraemer (Durrell), of Hammond, Illinois, and Daniel Brunk (Lisa), of Parsonsburg, Maryland; and 23 grandchildren; his five brothers and sisters, Nolan Brunk (Barb), of Logan, Ohio, Sharon Renno (Bill), of Danville, Pennsylvania, Wesley Brunk (Nancy) of Carbon Hill, Ohio, Pat Miller (Titus), of Seaboard, North Carolina, and Elaine Brunk, of Logan, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, David Brunk.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Delmarva Evangelistic Church, 408 Gordy Road, Salisbury, Maryland, where a funeral service will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 1 p.m.
Interment will follow at Salisbury Mennonite Church Cemetery.
Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com.
Published in Logan Daily News on Mar. 7, 2020
