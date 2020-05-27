Wendell B. Hull
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Wendell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wendell Beebe Hull, age 86, of Logan, Ohio, went to be with our Lord and Savior on May 25,2020.
Wendell was born on Jan. 16, 1934 in Columbus, Ohio, to the late Arthur and Grace Beebe Hull.
He graduated from Ohio University with a bachelor degree in agriculture. Wendell was a cattle farmer and previously worked as a landscaper and contract oil well pumper. A veteran of the Army, he was trained as a medic at Sam Huston Medical Center in Texas during the Korean War period. Wendell attended Calico Ridge Holiness Church in Logan, Ohio. Wendell will be remembered by his family and numerous friends for his robust laughter, wide smile, sense of humor, and enthusiasm to live life to the fullest.
Surviving are wife, Jodi Jones Hull; children, Kriste (Chris) Gamble of London, Ohio, Sheri (John) Johnson of Kissimmee, Florida, Todd (Shannon) Hull of Logan, and Craig (Tammie) Hull of Logan; grandchildren include Kayla Castle, Trent Gamble, Anna, Travis, and Spencer Johnson, Amber Sutton, Gage Hull, Destiny Binkley, Chase, and Colt Hull; four great-grandchildren; and brother Arthur (Ann) Hull of Greenville, South Carolina.
Wendell was preceded in death by his grandson, Tristan Hull; and his best friend, John Gillogly.
Friends are invited to attend visitation hours at Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home on Saturday, May 30th from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Wendell will be laid to rest at Hull Cemetery in a private family interment service with Steve Rhinehart officiating.
The family wishes to thank Interim Hospice, Dr John lreton, Freedom Memorial Church, and special friends Jeff Cottrill, Chris Johnson, Jeremy Durst, Keith Vermillon, Mike Kessler, Steve and Kristian Mohler for their support during this difficult time of loss.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Logan Daily News from May 27 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
204 West Main Street
Logan, OH 43138
( 740) 385-3535
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved