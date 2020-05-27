Wendell Beebe Hull, age 86, of Logan, Ohio, went to be with our Lord and Savior on May 25,2020.
Wendell was born on Jan. 16, 1934 in Columbus, Ohio, to the late Arthur and Grace Beebe Hull.
He graduated from Ohio University with a bachelor degree in agriculture. Wendell was a cattle farmer and previously worked as a landscaper and contract oil well pumper. A veteran of the Army, he was trained as a medic at Sam Huston Medical Center in Texas during the Korean War period. Wendell attended Calico Ridge Holiness Church in Logan, Ohio. Wendell will be remembered by his family and numerous friends for his robust laughter, wide smile, sense of humor, and enthusiasm to live life to the fullest.
Surviving are wife, Jodi Jones Hull; children, Kriste (Chris) Gamble of London, Ohio, Sheri (John) Johnson of Kissimmee, Florida, Todd (Shannon) Hull of Logan, and Craig (Tammie) Hull of Logan; grandchildren include Kayla Castle, Trent Gamble, Anna, Travis, and Spencer Johnson, Amber Sutton, Gage Hull, Destiny Binkley, Chase, and Colt Hull; four great-grandchildren; and brother Arthur (Ann) Hull of Greenville, South Carolina.
Wendell was preceded in death by his grandson, Tristan Hull; and his best friend, John Gillogly.
Friends are invited to attend visitation hours at Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home on Saturday, May 30th from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Wendell will be laid to rest at Hull Cemetery in a private family interment service with Steve Rhinehart officiating.
The family wishes to thank Interim Hospice, Dr John lreton, Freedom Memorial Church, and special friends Jeff Cottrill, Chris Johnson, Jeremy Durst, Keith Vermillon, Mike Kessler, Steve and Kristian Mohler for their support during this difficult time of loss.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in Logan Daily News from May 27 to May 30, 2020.