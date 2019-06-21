William A. Kaeppner, 71, of Logan, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Grant Medical Center in Columbus.

He was born July 14, 1947 in Columbus, son of the late Herman and Helen Downy Kaeppner.

Bill was married for 52 years to Sharon Cunningham Kaeppner, who survives.

He was a longtime employee for Superior Electric where he was an electrician. Bill was a proud Marine, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who was highly involved in local government and attended St. John Catholic Church in Logan. He was a member of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 683 in Columbus, an AMA Life Member, AMA Congressman, chartered club president, event organizer, advocate, donor and patron.

Bill defended the rights of motorcyclists for decades and over the years, he created opportunities to ride for thousands of motorcyclists. He supported the AMA personally through his organizations he founded and ran. His contributions to the sport were significant and lasting.

Bill is survived by his son, Billy Keappner of Logan; daughters, Sheri (Keith) Young of Logan, and Kathy (Kevin) Jones of Raleigh, North Carolina; grandchildren, Geovanni (Lexie), Jacob (Stefani), Alyicia and Gracie; great-grandchildren, Alex and Santino; sister, Rosemarie (Frank) Stetzer of Washington; brothers-in-law, John (Ellen) Cunningham, Jim Cunningham and Michael (Lori) Lehnert; sister-in-law, Rosemarie Keappner of Cincinnati; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, John Kaeppner; and sister, Mary Catherine Kaeppner.

Funeral services will be held 7 p.m., Monday, June 24, 2019 in the Cardaras Funeral Home, 183 E. Second St., Logan.

Cremation will follow the services.

Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday, from 4 p.m. until the time of the services.

Published in Logan Daily News on June 22, 2019