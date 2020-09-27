William R. Edwards, DVM 1931- 2020 Ray was born in Basin, Wyoming in 1931 to parents Hazel (Gloy) and Alfred Edwards. Ray grew up in Riverton and spent much of his childhood at his aunt and uncle's H&M ranch in Dubois, WY where he was a hunting guide and ranch hand. He graduated high school in 1949 in Riverton, WY, and attended the University of Wyoming graduating with a degree in Zoology in 1953.That same year he married Delphia Kugler from Lexington NE, and to that union were born five children.Ray served in the Army Reserves and worked for the Wyoming Game and Fish at the Dubois, Como Bluff, and Red Buttes fish hatcheries.He graduated with a DVM degree in 1964 from Colorado State University and moved to Cheyenne to begin the Yellowstone Animal Hospital. Ray was the past President of the Wyoming Veterinary Medical Association and past delegate to the American Veterinary Medical Association.Ray married Peggy Kauffman in 1992, and later retired from his veterinary career in 1999. In his retirement years, Ray kept active in a wide variety of interests including gardening, geology, gems, crafting jewelry, and learning western history. Ray was gifted with his hands and was a talented surgeon, excellent fly fisherman, and a skilled marksman.Ray is survived by his wife Peggy, his West Highland Terrier Echo, and his four children: Geoff Edwards (Downham Market, England), Justin Edwards (Estacada, OR), Hank Edwards (Laramie, WY), and Penny Edwards-Guetling (Karlstadt Germany), and eight grandchildren. He was proceeded in death by one infant son and a grandson.According to his wishes, Ray has been cremated; a formal service will not be held. The family will spread his ashes in the Wind River Mountains at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations made in Ray's name to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter. Those wishing to sign an online guestbook may do so at the Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel website.