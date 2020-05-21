Wilma "Jeannie" Newton, age 73, of Logan, Ohio, passed away surrounded by her loving family on May 11, 2020 at her residence, Logan, Ohio.
"Jeannie" was born Nov. 23, 1947 in Pliny, West Virginia to Rex Adams and Mary (Chapman) Adams.
She attended Smith Chapel Church; loved her family and gardening; and was a member of the AMVETS Auxiliary.
Surviving are her children, Jacqueline L. (Toby) Turner of Logan, James R. Newton "Junior" (Teresa) of Logan, and Jody (Rich) Nice of Logan; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Brenda (Jim) Morgan of Pliny, West Virginia; and her dogs, Sophie and Daisy.
"Jeannie" was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James R. Newton; great-grandchild, Jaden; and siblings, Glenna Williamson, Gerealdine Putney, and Robert Adams.
A memorial service will be held by the family on a future date.
Arrangements were held by the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home in Logan, Ohio.
The family asks in leu of flowers, please make donations to FAIRHOPE Hospice of Lancaster, Ohio.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in Logan Daily News from May 21 to May 24, 2020.