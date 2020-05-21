Wilma Newton
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Wilma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wilma "Jeannie" Newton, age 73, of Logan, Ohio, passed away surrounded by her loving family on May 11, 2020 at her residence, Logan, Ohio. 
"Jeannie" was born Nov. 23, 1947 in Pliny, West Virginia to Rex Adams and Mary (Chapman) Adams.
She attended Smith Chapel Church; loved her family and gardening; and was a member of the AMVETS Auxiliary. 
Surviving are her children, Jacqueline L. (Toby) Turner of Logan, James R. Newton "Junior" (Teresa) of Logan, and Jody (Rich) Nice of Logan; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Brenda (Jim) Morgan of Pliny, West Virginia; and her dogs, Sophie and Daisy. 
"Jeannie" was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James R. Newton; great-grandchild, Jaden; and siblings, Glenna Williamson, Gerealdine Putney, and Robert Adams. 
A memorial service will be held by the family on a future date.
Arrangements were held by the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home in Logan, Ohio. 
The family asks in leu of flowers, please make donations to FAIRHOPE Hospice of Lancaster, Ohio. 
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Logan Daily News from May 21 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
204 West Main Street
Logan, OH 43138
( 740) 385-3535
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved