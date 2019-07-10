Home

Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
204 West Main Street
Logan, OH 43138
( 740) 385-3535
Wilmer L. Crothers

Wilmer L. Crothers Obituary
Wilmer L. "Jerry" Crothers, age 87, of Logan, Ohio, passed away July 9, 2019 at Hocking Valley Community Hospital, Logan, Ohio.
Jerry was born Nov. 29, 1931 in Haydenville, Ohio to Lester Crothers and Josephine (Joy) Crothers.
He was a U.S. Army Medical Corps veteran serving in the Korean War; member of the former Immanuel United Methodist Church; owned and operated Jeannie's Flowers and Jerry's Carpet; and was a member of the Masons and the American Legion.
Surviving are his wife of 67 years, Janis Crothers; son, Michael (Melissa) Crothers; daughter, Regenia Crothers; grandchildren, Kaylee (Ben) Bledsoe, Kacey Shipley, and Katlyn Shipley; great-grandchildren, Chaise, Malachi, Danny, Kane, Cassidy, Cloey, Cohen, and Carter; brother, Earl (Ann) Crothers; and sister, Charlotte Crothers.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jerry Crothers; granddaughter, Kelsey Berry; and brothers, Martin and Larry Crothers.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio.
Burial will be in Fairview Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Rockbridge. A military graveside service will be conducted by the Hocking County Honor Guard.
Calling hours will be observed 4-7 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019 at the funeral home.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in Logan Daily News on July 11, 2019
