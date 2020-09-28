1/1
Carolyn Ann (Cox) Archer
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn Ann (Cox) Archer, 77, died at home on May 26, 2020. She was born on May 29, 1942, to Dewey and Bertha (Benson) Cox near Moorhead, Iowa.

Carolyn attended and graduated from Woodbine High School in 1961. On February 2, 1962, Carolyn married Frank Archer. The first years of their marriage was spent traveling with Frank in the military. They later settled in rural Moorhead.

Carolyn worked in the nursing home and painted houses over the years. She was an active member of the Moorhead Christian Church and the local American Legion. Carolyn also volunteered at the library and cultural center. Carolyn was well known for her wonderful cooking at the local café. Anyone who knew Carolyn knew that she loved her flowers and birds.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents; two infant brothers, Dewey and Keith Cox; two sisters, Darlene Malone and Bertha Morton; and three brothers, Charles, Gary and Larry Cox.

She is survived by her husband, Frank Archer of Moorhead, Iowa; four children, Troy Archer of Moorhead, Michelle and husband Jeremy Cleaver of Mondamin, Iowa, Jeff Archer and wife Jen of Moorhead, Iowa and Marci Cleaver of Coco, Florida; nine grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; six great grandchildren; five siblings, Donald Cox of Woodbine, Iowa, Janet Archer of Turin, Iowa, Ronald (Linda) Cox of Schleswig, Iowa, Patricia Hardy of Moorhead, Iowa and Stanley (Chris) Cox of Woodbine, Iowa; sisters-in-law Louise Cox and Barbara Cox; and many other relatives and friends.


Carolyn will forever be remembered as a good wife, good mother, good grandmother, good great grandmother, and good friend.

No services will be held at this time. Fouts Funeral Home in Woodbine is in charge of the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Twiner-Herald on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fouts Funeral Home
501 Normal St
Woodbine, IA 51579
7126472221
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fouts Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved