Carolyn Ann (Cox) Archer, 77, died at home on May 26, 2020. She was born on May 29, 1942, to Dewey and Bertha (Benson) Cox near Moorhead, Iowa.



Carolyn attended and graduated from Woodbine High School in 1961. On February 2, 1962, Carolyn married Frank Archer. The first years of their marriage was spent traveling with Frank in the military. They later settled in rural Moorhead.



Carolyn worked in the nursing home and painted houses over the years. She was an active member of the Moorhead Christian Church and the local American Legion. Carolyn also volunteered at the library and cultural center. Carolyn was well known for her wonderful cooking at the local café. Anyone who knew Carolyn knew that she loved her flowers and birds.



Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents; two infant brothers, Dewey and Keith Cox; two sisters, Darlene Malone and Bertha Morton; and three brothers, Charles, Gary and Larry Cox.



She is survived by her husband, Frank Archer of Moorhead, Iowa; four children, Troy Archer of Moorhead, Michelle and husband Jeremy Cleaver of Mondamin, Iowa, Jeff Archer and wife Jen of Moorhead, Iowa and Marci Cleaver of Coco, Florida; nine grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; six great grandchildren; five siblings, Donald Cox of Woodbine, Iowa, Janet Archer of Turin, Iowa, Ronald (Linda) Cox of Schleswig, Iowa, Patricia Hardy of Moorhead, Iowa and Stanley (Chris) Cox of Woodbine, Iowa; sisters-in-law Louise Cox and Barbara Cox; and many other relatives and friends.





Carolyn will forever be remembered as a good wife, good mother, good grandmother, good great grandmother, and good friend.



No services will be held at this time. Fouts Funeral Home in Woodbine is in charge of the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store