Dorothy Lorraine (Hinkel) Hildreth was born on May 26, 1929, near Pisgah, Iowa to Everett and Hazel (Kline) Hinkel.



She attended Fairview Country School and Pisgah High School graduating in 1947.



She then worked at Brandeis in Omaha, Nebraska. Dorothy married Charles "Bud" Hildreth on November 20, 1949, in Pisgah. The couple lived in Council Bluffs and were blessed with two sons.



Dorothy worked at the Orchard and Wilham Department Store in Omaha. The family moved to Logan, Iowa in 1967, when they purchased a farm. Dorothy later worked at Longview Nursing Home as a dietitian, retiring in 1986.



Dorothy was a member of the Community of Christ in Woodbine. She had been the church organist at the RLDS Church in Logan for many years. She sewed rugs for the Welcome Center and baked wedding and birthday cakes for many years. Dorothy and Bud enjoyed many winters in Arizona. She also enjoyed watching her grandkids in their various activities.



Dorothy died on Friday, June 19, 2020, at the Rose Vista Nursing Home in Woodbine, Iowa, at the age of 91 years and 24 days.



Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bud Hildreth on April 21, 2007; three brothers, Everett, Rick, and John Hinkel; and one sister, Jan Hicks.



She is survived by her two sons, Jody Hildreth and Julie Cave of Logan, Iowa and Dana Hildreth and wife Deb of Bristol, Tenn.; five grandchildren, Sarah, Daisha, Charles Dustin, Brianne, and Caleb; six great-grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; four step-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Myrna Beeber of Yale, Iowa and Verva Thiles of Woodbine; brother, Keith Hinkel and wife Nancy of Moorhead, Iowa; sister-in-law, Deb Hinkel of Laramie, Wyo.; brother-in-law, Beryle Hicks of Primghar, Iowa; and many other relatives and friends.





A funeral service was held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Fouts Funeral Home in Woodbine, Iowa, with Elder Noel Sherer as the celebrant.



The musicians were Noel and Alison Sherer singing and playing "Amazing Grace."There was a recorded musical selection of "When I Get Where I'm Going" by Brad Paisley and Dolly Parton.



The pallbearers were Caleb Hildreth, Dusty Hildreth, Bryan Hinkel, Byron Hinkel, Tyler O'Neill, and Everette Thiles.



Dorothy's final resting place is at the Magnolia Cemetery in Magnolia, Iowa. Fouts Funeral Home in Woodbine was in charge of the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store