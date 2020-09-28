Evelyn Ann Coffelt, age 72 of Logan, Iowa, passed away peacefully on June 22, 2020 at Mercy Hospital after valiantly battling Parkinson's Disease.
She was born on December 9, 1947 in Omaha, Neb., the daughter of Joe Ellsworth and Hilda (Nutsch) Ellsworth. Evie graduated from South High in Omaha, Class of 1965.
Always reminding herself and others through example that "we may never pass this way again" she lived as a perpetually free spirit, full of fun, joy, curiosity, hard work, service and caring for others with very few moments not lived to the maximum.
She was married in 1979 to Jay Coffelt and joined the family farming operation in Logan, Iowa. Other careers included being an AP recognized photographer for The Logan-Herald Observer for many years, business manager, model and bartender/life coach, among other pursuits.
She was able to help many as a smoking cessation facilitator for the American Cancer Society
.
Evie loved art, spoiling her pets, gardening and hunting, with her travels with her husband Jay taking her to five continents.
She was preceded in death by her parents. Surviving, in addition to her husband, Jay Coffelt, are her daughters, Sherri Coffelt and Keri (Coffelt) McLandsborough, son-in-law Austin McLandsborough; grandson Liam McLandsborough and many friends.
A Celebration of Life Visitation will be held at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home, 545 Willow Avenue in Council Bluffs on Thursday July 2, 2020 from 2-4 p.m.
Those who wish to make a remembrance to Evelyn may make gifts to the Harrison County Humane Society to honor Ev's love of all animals.