1/1
Evelyn Ann Coffelt
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evelyn Ann Coffelt, age 72 of Logan, Iowa, passed away peacefully on June 22, 2020 at Mercy Hospital after valiantly battling Parkinson's Disease.

She was born on December 9, 1947 in Omaha, Neb., the daughter of Joe Ellsworth and Hilda (Nutsch) Ellsworth. Evie graduated from South High in Omaha, Class of 1965.

Always reminding herself and others through example that "we may never pass this way again" she lived as a perpetually free spirit, full of fun, joy, curiosity, hard work, service and caring for others with very few moments not lived to the maximum.

She was married in 1979 to Jay Coffelt and joined the family farming operation in Logan, Iowa. Other careers included being an AP recognized photographer for The Logan-Herald Observer for many years, business manager, model and bartender/life coach, among other pursuits.

She was able to help many as a smoking cessation facilitator for the American Cancer Society.

Evie loved art, spoiling her pets, gardening and hunting, with her travels with her husband Jay taking her to five continents.

She was preceded in death by her parents. Surviving, in addition to her husband, Jay Coffelt, are her daughters, Sherri Coffelt and Keri (Coffelt) McLandsborough, son-in-law Austin McLandsborough; grandson Liam McLandsborough and many friends.


A Celebration of Life Visitation will be held at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home, 545 Willow Avenue in Council Bluffs on Thursday July 2, 2020 from 2-4 p.m.

Those who wish to make a remembrance to Evelyn may make gifts to the Harrison County Humane Society to honor Ev's love of all animals.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Twiner-Herald from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
(712) 322-7779
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved