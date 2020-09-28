1/
Jean Anne Grimm-Ford
1937 - 2020
Jean Anne Grimm-Ford, 83, died Monday, August, 17, 2020 at her long term care facility in Oakland, Iowa.

Jean was born in Kansas on February 19, 1937.She was the fifth of seven children. When she was very little her family moved to Council Bluffs, Iowa, where she remained until she graduated from high school in 1955.

In the fall of 1955, Jean enrolled at Sioux Falls College to pursue a degree in teaching. Jean graduated in 1959 and dedicated her life to teaching.

She primarily taught secondary ed but after retiring shifted her focus to early childhood. She worked with Head Start in Iowa and in Florida and opened her own daycare in Idaho.

She truly loved teaching and traveling. One job enabled her to travel the Northwest, Midwest and Southeast regions of the United States to certify other preschool and daycare teachers.

As much as Jean loved teaching, she loved serving in her church wherever she lived. She taught Sunday school, served as deaconess, and delivered food from the church pantry to those she knew were in need.

Jean was very gifted with her crocheting and so decided to crochet American flag afghans for veterans. She wanted them to know how much they were loved and appreciated. It is estimated that she made over 100 afghans for friends and family.


She is preceded in death by one brother, two sisters, her husband Floyd and one daughter Nancy. She is survived by two sisters, one brother, four children (Anita, Valerie, Gery and Karen), and 13 grandchildren.

We love you, Mom. Thank you for all you did. Your love and joking manner will be missed.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no service will be held at this time

Published in Twiner-Herald from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
