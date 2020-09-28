1/1
John William Polen
1932 - 2020
John William Polen was born on September 9, 1932 in Mondamin, Iowa. John passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020 in Missouri Valley, Iowa.

John attended school in Mondamin, Iowa and went on to work as a machinist for Boeing in Seattle, Washington and in Wichita, Kansas.

After working for Boeing, John worked for Little Giant Crane and Shovel in Ankeny, Iowa. John was also in the military and is a Navy veteran. John was married to Marilyn (Bohanan) on January 11, 1958 in Council Bluffs, Iowa. John's favorite pastimes were fishing, motorcycles and traveling.

John is preceded in death by his parents, Bertha and Lloyd Polen; his wife, Marilyn (Bohanan) Polen; his sister, Beatrice Wallis; and his infant daughter, Katherine Polen.

John is survived by his children, John Polen and wife Melanie, of Hastings, Nebraska; and Jim Polen, of Rancho Santa Margarita, California; sister, Geraldine Edmonds, of Missouri Valley, Iowa; six grandchildren and ten great- grandchildren.

Visitation service for John was from 11 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Monday, August 17, 2020 at the Logan Memorial Chapel in Logan, Iowa.

Graveside service with military honors are conducted by VFW Post 6256 and O' Hara Seeley Post at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, August 17, 2020 at the Magnolia Cemetery in Magnolia, Iowa.

Published in Twiner-Herald from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Logan Memorial Chapel
215 N. Fourth Ave.
Logan, IA 51546
712-644-2929
