Nina Marie Walters, age 88 of Magnolia, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Longview Nursing Home in Missouri Valley, Iowa.



Nina was born August 16, 1931 in Magnolia, Iowa to Paul E. and Leona M. (DePugh) Weed.



She married Kenneth Walters in 1980. Nina worked as a CNA for Harrison County for fifteen years and owned Nina's Place in Magnolia, Iowa for many years.



She was a member of the Lutheran Church, baptized and confirmed in the Zion Lutheran Church in Magnolia, Iowa. Nina enjoyed reading and cooking.



She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Kenneth.



Nina is survived by her children Jackie Foland Sieck of Omaha, Neb., Roxie Forde of Honey Creek, Iowa, Teri McGill of Omaha, Neb., Garry Foland of Underwood, Iowa, nine grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren, step-children Les Walters, Nancy Walters, Roseanna Walters, Barb Bergantzel.



Nina's service were private, for only family and relatives and were held Monday, June 29, 2020 at Hennessey Funeral Home, Missouri Valley, Iowa



Officiating was Pastor Connie McWilliams, vocalist was Rick Powell. Vocal selections were "Hallelujah", and "Amazing Grace, My Chains Are Gone." Music selection included "How Great Thou Art."





Her final resting place is the Magnolia cemetery in Magnolia, Iowa.

