Robin Dawn Flint age 59, of Missouri Valley, Iowa passed away peacefully at home on Monday, May 18, 2020.



Robin was born May 31, 1960 in Missouri Valley, Iowa to Orville and Helen Jacobsen and was the youngest of four children.



Bruce and Robin were married in Lake Tahoe, Nev. on July 18, 1987 and were accompanied by Robin's mother and father.



She loved many things in her life, mushroom hunting, fishing, watching the newborn kittens play, traveling, to name a few, but most of all her family and friends. Robin never knew a stranger and was loved by all. She will truly be missed.



Robin is preceded in death by her mother and father; mother and father-in-law, Anna Marie and Rex Flint; brother, Terry Jacobsen; sister-in-law, Nanci Smith; and brother-in-law, Darrell Lawrenson.



She is survived by her husband, Bruce Flint; step daughter and her husband, Mindy and Clinton Dunn, of Omaha, Neb.; stepson and wife, Shawn and Kate Flint of Elkhorn, Neb.; and two grandsons, Joshua and Steven Dunn of Omaha, Neb.; brother Monte Jacobsen and wife Jackie; sister Rhonda Salts and husband Steve; sister-in-law Lenyce Lawrenson; brother-in law Rex Flint and wife Judy; brother-in-law Mark Flint and wife Tammy; brother-in-law Bruce Smith and very close friend Linda Wohlers, of Logan, Iowa, and many nieces and nephews.





Visitation was Friday, May 22 from 2-4 p.m. at Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley, Iowa.



Funeral Services were held Friday, May 22, 2020 at the Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley, Iowa. Officiating the services was Pastor Daniel Steeb.



Pall bearers were Justin Jacobsen, Joshua Dunn, Steven Dunn, Rex Flint, Mark Flint and Bruce Smith.



Her final resting place is the Calhoun cemetery in Missouri Valley, Iowa.

