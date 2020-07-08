|
Crockett David The Family circle of Samuel David Crockett wish to thank our close friends and neighbours who have supported us through this difficult time.
Thank you to the emergency services for their efforts and the outpouring of comfort received through cards and letters.
Thank you to Adair and Neeley for attending to the funeral arrangements and to the Rev. Jim Lamont for the beautiful service.
Finally thank you to Burt Presbyterian Church for their continued support. David will be forever in our hearts
Published in Londonderry Sentinel on July 8, 2020