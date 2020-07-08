Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Crockett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Crockett

Notice

David Crockett Notice
Crockett David The Family circle of Samuel David Crockett wish to thank our close friends and neighbours who have supported us through this difficult time.
Thank you to the emergency services for their efforts and the outpouring of comfort received through cards and letters.
Thank you to Adair and Neeley for attending to the funeral arrangements and to the Rev. Jim Lamont for the beautiful service.
Finally thank you to Burt Presbyterian Church for their continued support. David will be forever in our hearts
Published in Londonderry Sentinel on July 8, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -