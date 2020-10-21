|
THRONE The family of the late David Throne would like to express their sincere thanks and gratitude to all those who sympathised with them in their recent sad bereavement.
Thank you to all who called at the house, telephoned, sent cards and messages of sympathy or helped in any way.
Special thanks to the staff at The Sperrin Unit Altnagelvin Hospital who carried out their duties in a most professional manner.
Also to the Rapid Response teams and District Nurses.
Thank you to those who donated in lieu of flowers.
Sincere thanks to the Rev Graeme Orr for his support and prayers during this difficult time and for conducting the funeral service.
Special thanks to W J O'Brien & Son Ltd for their professional services.
We trust this acknowledgement will be acceptable as a token of our gratitude to all.
Avril, Pamela, Gary and Tracy, Bready.
Published in Londonderry Sentinel on Oct. 21, 2020