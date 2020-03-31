|
|
|
NEWMAN Rhona (nee McBride) Rhona Newman PhD, MSc(Econ), BSc(Soc), Teaching Cert (NI), dear wife of Julian, beloved mother of Simon and Sigrid and proud grandmother of William, born Shantallow 6th August 1935, died peacefully at home in Edinburgh 5th March 2020; educated Londonderry High School, Stranmillis College and London School of Economics; Campus Warden and Lecturer in Sociology, University of Ulster at Jordanstown, 1975-2000. Text 07944 733942 for memorial arrangements. "Forever in her Great Taskmaster's eye."
Published in Londonderry Sentinel on Mar. 31, 2020