Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 893-3644
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Ascension
4600 Lynnbrook Dr.
A. John Colombo Obituary
A. John Colombo

Louisville - Colombo, A. John 90 of Louisville passed away Sunday October 6, 2019 at Westport Place Health Campus. He was native of Rockford, IL and earned his Bachelor Degree in Engineering from the University of Illinois. He was a Navy veteran of the Korean War, a civil engineer for the US Army Corp of Engineers, a member of the Louisville Propeller Club, and a member of the Church of the Ascension.

He is proceeded in death by his son, Alan Colombo.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Alice Colombo; sons, Chris Colombo (Kristin) and Greg Colombo (Sarah); and 3 grandchildren, Benjamin, Elizabeth, and Emerson Colombo.

Visitation will be 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday October 10, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home 3711 Lexington Rd. "In St. Matthews". A Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday October 11, 2019 at Church of the Ascension 4600 Lynnbrook Dr. with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Expressions of Sympathy in lieu of flowers can be made to the Church of the Ascension.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2019
