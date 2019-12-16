Services
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
A. Reed Marcum Obituary
A. Reed Marcum

Louisville - A. Reed Marcum, 70, died Saturday, December 14, 2019.

He was a 1968 graduate of Fern Creek High School and a member of Highview Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jay and Norma Schneider Marcum.

He is survived by his sister, Jayne Marcum Schweizer (Jerry).

His funeral is 2pm Thursday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road with entombment in Resthaven Mausoleum. Visitation is 3-7pm Wednesday.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
