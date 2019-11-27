|
Aaron Christopher Lee
Lanesville, IN - Aaron Christopher Lee, 26 of Lanesville, Indiana passed away November 24th, 2019. Aaron was born June 9th, 1993 in Louisville, Kentucky to Ramona Tomes Lee and James Lee.
Aaron loved motorcycles and modified cars. He loved to help others even if it was to change a tire, or visit someone who was lonely.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his daughter, Aubree Lee; his parents, Ramona and James; brother, Joshua Lee; nephews, Noah Lee and Samuel Lee; and many friends who loved and laughed with him.
Visitation will be at Spring Valley Funeral Home on Monday, December 2nd, 2019 from 1pm to 8pm.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2019