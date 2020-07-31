1/1
Aaron Lee
1976 - 2020
Aaron Lee

Perry - Mr. Aaron Lee Perry, age 43, of Shepherdsville, returned to his Heavenly Father, on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Aaron was born August 17, 1976 in Louisville to Freddie and Connie (Saling) Perry. Mr. Perry was an hardware engineer for Diversified Automations and a member of AA. In Aaron's own words he was an "Artist, Writer, Introvert, Occasional guitar strummer, Freelance Illustrator, Fulltime Engineer."

Among those that preceded him in death are his maternal grandparents, Bobby and Evelyn Saling; and aunt, Elizabeth Saling.

He leaves to cherish his memory his son, Jackson Perry; parents, Freddie and Connie Perry; sister, April (Tommy) Troutman; nephews, Jacob and Jared Woodruff, Ryan (Courtney), Robert, Rusty (Kayla) and Rhett Troutman; niece, Avery Pack; great nieces, Hudson and Teaghan Troutman; and paternal grandparents, William and Minnie Perry.

Funeral service will be held at 12 pm on Monday, August 3, 2020 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with interment to follow at Lone Hill United Baptist Church Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Sunday from 12 pm until 8 pm and on Monday from 9 am until the time of the service at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be made to First Harrison Bank, memorial fund for Jackson Perry.

www.subfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
502-957-5200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
