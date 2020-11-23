Aaron Robert Klempner
Louisville - Aaron Robert Klempner, age 39, suddenly passed away Saturday Nov. 21 at Norton Brownsboro Hospital. He was comforted in preparation for his next journey by his wife Emily, mother Bonnie and brother Charles. Aaron was born in Louisville Kentucky on October 10 1981 to the late Steven Ross Klempner and Bonnie Klempner. He attended Louisville Jewish Day School and attended Atherton High School. Upon graduation he attended Jefferson Community College where he pursued an associate degree in Computer Architecture Design. Aaron loved life and lived it to the limit. He enjoyed traveling and recently took up golf, which he pursued with a passion. He eagled a hole the last week of his life.
Aaron was a car and dog enthusiast. He built and restored a 1965 classic Ford Mustang. A "black beauty" which caught the eye of motorists and pedestrians alike. Aaron loved movies and his dog, a big Rhodesian Ridgeback, Baby. Though not formally observant, Aaron was very proud of his Jewish religion. At age 18 under the tutelage of Rabbi Robert Slosberg Aaron on his own volition became a Bar Mitzvah- the Jewish ceremony of entering religious maturity.
Aaron was preceded in death by his father, Steven R. Klempner, his grandparents Jack and Janice Klempner, who he dearly loved.
He is survived by his wife of 11 years Emily Hummel Klempner, his mother Bonnie Klempner, siblings Charles and Essye Klempner. Niece and Nephew Roslynn and Isiah Klempner, in laws Judith and Dennis Hummel, sister in-law Lauren Hummel, and paternal aunt and uncle Susan and Richard Klempner. Covid-19 has limited the funeral to a private graveside service, at Adath Jeshurun Cemetery.
Donations or contributions may be made in memory of Aaron to Adath Jeshurun Synagogue or the Kentucky Humane Society.
Funeral services for Aaron are Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. via Livestream on our Facebook page https://fb.me/e/36kL8JQ9V