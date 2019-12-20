|
|
Ada Crowe Mertz
Louisville - Ada Crowe Mertz, 90, of Louisville, passed away on Friday, December 20th, 2019.
She retired from Saints Mary and Elizabeth Hospital after 25 years as a receptionist. She was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church and an avid quilter, seamstress, and knitter.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Mertz, her parents, John Michael and Ada Crowe and her sister, Rose Marie Fisher.
She is survived by her daughters, Connie Dearing (Greg), Donna Schmidt (Robert) and Tammy McCool (Mike), her grandchildren, Heather, Shelly, Erin, Sarah and Michael, four great-grandchildren and her sisters, Dorothy Reiter and Norma Spencer.
Her Funeral Mass will be Monday, December 23, at Noon at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church, 639 S Shelby Street.
Expression of Sympathy can be made to the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019