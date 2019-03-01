Services
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home
4400 Dixie Highway
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home
4400 Dixie Highway
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ada Bradley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ada G. Bradley

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ada G. Bradley Obituary
Ada G. Bradley

Louisville - Ada G. Bradley, 87, wife to the late Levander Bradley, passed away on Friday February 22, 2019.

She was a former member of New Zion United Church of God where she was an associate minister.

She is survived by her daughter, Daisy Graham (Johnny) and granddaughter Levonne Graham.

Funeral services will be held Saturday at 1:00 pm at Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 4400 Dixie Highway. Visitation will be Saturday from 11:00 am until time of service.

louisvillememorialgardens.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.