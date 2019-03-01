|
Ada G. Bradley
Louisville - Ada G. Bradley, 87, wife to the late Levander Bradley, passed away on Friday February 22, 2019.
She was a former member of New Zion United Church of God where she was an associate minister.
She is survived by her daughter, Daisy Graham (Johnny) and granddaughter Levonne Graham.
Funeral services will be held Saturday at 1:00 pm at Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 4400 Dixie Highway. Visitation will be Saturday from 11:00 am until time of service.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 1, 2019