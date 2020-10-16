Ada Jeanette Beckham
Louisville -
Beckham, Ada Jeanette, 97, of Louisville died Tuesday October 13, 2020 at the Episcopal Church Home. She was a native of Paris, TN, a retired probation officer for Juvenile Court Department of Human Services and a member of Quinn Chapel AME Church.
She is survived by two sons John O. Beckham, Jr. (Anna) and Clifford W. Beckham; a sister Harriette Baker; a brother Robert J. Porter, Jr. (Beverly) 4 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren
Visitation will be 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM Wednesday October 21, 2020 at W. P. Porter Mortuary 2611 Virginia Avenue. Graveside services and burial will be Thursday October 22, 2020 at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central.
Online condolences wpportermortuary.com