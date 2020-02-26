Services
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
1935 W. Broadway
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 772-3123
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
1935 W. Broadway
Louisville, KY 40203
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
2:00 PM
St. Stephen Church
1018 S. 15th Street
Ada Louise Blevins Obituary
Ada Louise Blevins

Louisville - 79, of Louisville passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020.

Beloved mother, grandmother and sister. Ada was a dedicated member of St. Stephen Church..

She is survived by her son's; Eric, Marty and Marco Blevins, daughters; Fay Estes (Dexter) and Tina Ford (Jerry), 8 siblings; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends.

Visitation; 5 pm-8 pm Friday at G. C. Williams Funeral Home, Funeral; 2 pm Saturday at St. Stephen Church, 1018 S. 15th Street. Burial; Green Meadows Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
