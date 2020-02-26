|
|
Ada Louise Blevins
Louisville - 79, of Louisville passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020.
Beloved mother, grandmother and sister. Ada was a dedicated member of St. Stephen Church..
She is survived by her son's; Eric, Marty and Marco Blevins, daughters; Fay Estes (Dexter) and Tina Ford (Jerry), 8 siblings; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends.
Visitation; 5 pm-8 pm Friday at G. C. Williams Funeral Home, Funeral; 2 pm Saturday at St. Stephen Church, 1018 S. 15th Street. Burial; Green Meadows Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020