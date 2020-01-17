|
|
Ada Marcum
Louisville - Ada Belle Marcum, 84, of Louisville KY, passed peacefully on Thursday January 16, 2020. She was born on January 12, 1936 in Brassfield, KY to the late Beverly and Fannie Hendrix.
Ada worked 37 years for Shapiro Corporation and a few years for Walmart of Valley station. She loved to crochet, bake, and do all sorts of crafts which she would give as gifts for family and friends
Ada is preceded in death by her husband Dennis Marcum, brother; J.D. Pearson Sister; Marie Alexander, And her beloved dog Coco.
She is survived by her brother, Kenneth Hendrix, and several nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
Funeral for Ada will be on Tuesday at 12:00pm at Advantage funeral home with burial to follow at Bethany cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020