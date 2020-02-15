|
Adam Bryce Hunt
Louisville - Adam Bryce Hunt, 46, of Louisville, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020, at Jefferstontown Rehabilitation Center.
He was born August 21, 1973, in Athens, Ohio to Gary Neil Hunt and Judy Klein Hunt.
Adam received his bachelor's degree in Archeology from the University of Central Florida.
Prior to the onset of a series of serious medical issues, Adam enjoyed a highly successful career in the finance and insurance industries as an innovative leader in business process, quality, and compliance. From childhood and throughout his life, Adam was passionate about music, film, cooking, philosophy, and martial arts.
Adam is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Earl William Klein and Dorothy Paslick Klein and paternal grandfather, Veon Hunt. He is survived by his parents, Gary Neil Hunt and Judy Klein Hunt; paternal grandmother, Connie Hunt; sister, Annemarie Hunt, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Memorial visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, in St. Matthews. A prayer service will be conducted at 7:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a pet rescue or shelter in Adam's name.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020