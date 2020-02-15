Services
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 893-3644
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
7:00 PM
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Adam Hunt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adam Bryce Hunt


1973 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Adam Bryce Hunt Obituary
Adam Bryce Hunt

Louisville - Adam Bryce Hunt, 46, of Louisville, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020, at Jefferstontown Rehabilitation Center.

He was born August 21, 1973, in Athens, Ohio to Gary Neil Hunt and Judy Klein Hunt.

Adam received his bachelor's degree in Archeology from the University of Central Florida.

Prior to the onset of a series of serious medical issues, Adam enjoyed a highly successful career in the finance and insurance industries as an innovative leader in business process, quality, and compliance. From childhood and throughout his life, Adam was passionate about music, film, cooking, philosophy, and martial arts.

Adam is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Earl William Klein and Dorothy Paslick Klein and paternal grandfather, Veon Hunt. He is survived by his parents, Gary Neil Hunt and Judy Klein Hunt; paternal grandmother, Connie Hunt; sister, Annemarie Hunt, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Memorial visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, in St. Matthews. A prayer service will be conducted at 7:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a pet rescue or shelter in Adam's name.

www.RattermanBrothers.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Adam's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -