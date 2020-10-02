Adam Chase Galloway
Louisville -
44, formerly of Louisville, died tragically on 9/16/20. Son of Carol Holman Schusterman and Gary Galloway (Judy), Adam leaves behind his precious daughter, Aubrey; stepson, Emmitt Gittings; mother of children, Laura Galloway and sisters, Jennifer Kelly Brown and Heidi Howe. Adam is now at rest from his demons. Expressions of sympathy to: The Healing Place 1020 West Market Street Louisville, Kentucky 40202. The family entrusted Legacy Funeral Center with Adam's care, in Jeffersonville, Indiana. www.legacyindiana.com
.