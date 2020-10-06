1/
Adam Jonathan Jones
Adam Jonathan Jones

Fairdale - Adam Jonathan Jones 30, of Fairdale passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020. He was a member of Local 70 Ironworkers. He leaves to cherish his memory his parents, Frank, Jr. & Cathy Jones, brothers; Alex Jones, Ricky Jones & Patrick Jones, sisters; Roz Irwin (Tony) & Rachel Wallace (Matt), nephews; Easton, Sterling, Ethan, Truman & J.T., niece; Brianne and also survived by several cousins & friends who thought of him as a brother and also Lindsey Murta & Kenna.

Visitation for family & friends will be 2-8PM Wednesday at Fairdale-McDaniel Funeral Home 411 Fairdale Road. A Celebration of Adam's life will be 12 Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Crusade for Children. As keeping with restrictions for Covid 19, guests are required to wear mask and maintain social distancing. Seating is limited. Visit www.fairdale-mcdanielfuneral.com






Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Fairdale-McDaniel Funeral Home
OCT
8
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Fairdale-McDaniel Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Fairdale-McDaniel Funeral Home
411 Fairdale Road
Fairdale, KY 40118
5023611688
